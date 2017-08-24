“Keep Your Mouth Shut”- Morachi Comes For Guys Who Kiss And Tell

Nigerian singer and fitness guru, Morachi has slammed guys who don’t keep to themselves when they sleep with a girl or receive unclad pictures from a girl. Morachi took to his instagram page to blast guys who indulge in such act. He shared the above photo and wrote; You f*cked her? Keep it to yourself! …

"Keep Your Mouth Shut"- Morachi Comes For Guys Who Kiss And Tell appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

