Adeosun appointed Chairperson, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Development – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Adeosun appointed Chairperson, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Development
Vanguard
Abuja – Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has been appointed the Chairperson, Board of Governors of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID). The announcement was made on Tuesday in Abuja at the end of the 15th …
Osinbajo hails ECOWAS bank for infrastructure funding, development
Osinbajo confident investment in Nigeria remains smartest business decision
FG Pledges More Support For ECOWAS Investment Bank
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!