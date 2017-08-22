Pages Navigation Menu

Kemi Adeosun emerges new Chairman of ECOWAS Investment Bank

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has emerged the new Chairman of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Investment Bank. Adeosun was appointed as the new Chairman on Tuesday in Abuja at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the board of governors of the bank. The meeting was declared open by Vice President […]

