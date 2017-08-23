Kemi Olunloyo And Seyi Law Finally Settle Their Differences

Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo and ace comedian Seyi Law, have finally put their differences asides. The pair, who for a while exchanged hot words via social media using harsh names in the process, finally found peace with themselves. Kemi, who during their beef targeted the comedian’s child, Tiwalolu shared a photo of the child …

The post Kemi Olunloyo And Seyi Law Finally Settle Their Differences appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

