Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Flurry of Activity as Deadline for Ban on Plastic Bags Nears – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Kenya: Flurry of Activity as Deadline for Ban on Plastic Bags Nears
AllAfrica.com
Are you ready to recycle the shopping bag you used the last time you went shopping? You had better be, as retailers say they are set and ready to go when the polythene bags ban comes into effect on Monday. Spot checks in the city on Monday and Tuesday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.