Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: MPs Now Plot to Throw Out Sarah Serem Salary Cuts – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Kenya: MPs Now Plot to Throw Out Sarah Serem Salary Cuts
AllAfrica.com
Even before they take the oath of office, MPs are plotting how to reject the new salary structure that substantially reduces their salaries and allowances and have the old figure retained. The lawmakers through the Parliamentary Service Commission have …
We are not beggars: Gladys Wanga rejects Ksh610,000 MPs salarySDE Entertainment News
MPs pay: Slash my salary further by 15 per cent, Moses Kuria tells SRCThe Star, Kenya

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.