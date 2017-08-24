Kenya: MPs Now Plot to Throw Out Sarah Serem Salary Cuts – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: MPs Now Plot to Throw Out Sarah Serem Salary Cuts
AllAfrica.com
Even before they take the oath of office, MPs are plotting how to reject the new salary structure that substantially reduces their salaries and allowances and have the old figure retained. The lawmakers through the Parliamentary Service Commission have …
We are not beggars: Gladys Wanga rejects Ksh610,000 MPs salary
MPs pay: Slash my salary further by 15 per cent, Moses Kuria tells SRC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!