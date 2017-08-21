Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya Shilling reacts positively to Raila’s court move – The Standard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kenya Shilling reacts positively to Raila's court move
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Monday after the opposition challenged the outcome of an Aug. 8 presidential election result in court, traders said. At 0858 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.95/103.15 per …
Kenyan Shilling Strengthens Against DollarP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.