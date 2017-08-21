Kenya Shilling reacts positively to Raila's court move

The Standard

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Monday after the opposition challenged the outcome of an Aug. 8 presidential election result in court, traders said. At 0858 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.95/103.15 per …

Kenyan Shilling Strengthens Against Dollar P.M. News



all 2 news articles »