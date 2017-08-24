Kenya: Six Counties Receive Sh319 Million for Livestock Insurance – AllAfrica.com
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kenya: Six Counties Receive Sh319 Million for Livestock Insurance
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — Six Counties have received Sh319 million from the Kenya Livestock Insurance Program which was introduced by the government to mitigate extreme conditions affecting domestic animals. The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and …
State to pay out Sh319 million for livestock insurance in 6 counties
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!