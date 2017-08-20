Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya to flush militants out of area near Somali border – Anadolu Agency

Kenya to flush militants out of area near Somali border
The Kenyan military on Sunday told residents who live close to Boni forest along the Kenyan coast to vacate the area within 48 hours in preparation for a heavy bombardment planned to wipe out al-Shabaab militants hiding within. The order was delivered
KDF to bomb Boni forest to flush out militantsKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Leave Boni Forest or be bombed alongside al Shabaab, Lamu security chiefs tell localsThe Star, Kenya
KDF begins bombing forest in hunt for al-ShabaabTUKO.CO.KE

