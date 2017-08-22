Kenyatta never paid for his Gatundu house? Ten things Kenyans never knew about Mzee

SDE Entertainment News

At the dawn of 1929, a young man from Ichaweri, Gatundu in Kiambu departed for the United Kingdom. His name was Kamau wa Ngengi, and had Christened himself 'Johnstone' and would later be known as Jomo Kenyatta. This man's history would …



and more »