Kevin-Prince Boateng Joins Frankfurt After Terminating Las Palmas Contract

Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on a three-year deal after his Las Palmas contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Berlin-born Ghana international was keen to return to Germany for personal reasons, with Frankfurt finishing 11th in the Bundesliga last season.

The former Ghana international is reunited with coach Niko Kovac and sporting executive Fredi Bobic at Frankfurt, having been at Hertha Berlin with them.

Bobic told the club’s official website: “We’ve been in contact with Kevin for a while. We are delighted we were able to support him in his wish to return to Germany.

“We are well aware of Kevin’s strength in midfield and are convinced that he’ll play an important role in our team. Kevin is a winning character.”

Boateng said he had “missed Germany, and most of all Bundesliga” and added: “It means the world to me that Eintracht enabled me and my family to return home.

“I am looking forward to an exciting fight this season — this league is more balanced than ever.”

Kovac told a news conference: “He has outstanding footballing qualities. Our young players can learn a lot from him. Kevin-Prince Boateng can be a leader for us.”

