Kevin-Prince Boateng Joins Frankfurt After Terminating Las Palmas Contract

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on a three-year deal after his Las Palmas contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Berlin-born Ghana international was keen to return to Germany for personal reasons, with Frankfurt finishing 11th in the Bundesliga last season.

The former Ghana international is reunited with coach Niko Kovac and sporting executive Fredi Bobic at Frankfurt, having been at Hertha Berlin with them.

Bobic told the club’s official website: “We’ve been in contact with Kevin for a while. We are delighted we were able to support him in his wish to return to Germany.

“We are well aware of Kevin’s strength in midfield and are convinced that he’ll play an important role in our team. Kevin is a winning character.”

Boateng said he had “missed Germany, and most of all Bundesliga” and added: “It means the world to me that Eintracht enabled me and my family to return home.

“I am looking forward to an exciting fight this season — this league is more balanced than ever.”

Kovac told a news conference: “He has outstanding footballing qualities. Our young players can learn a lot from him. Kevin-Prince Boateng can be a leader for us.”

A PRINCE IN FRANKFURT

After a successful medical @KPBofficial joined #Eintracht on a contract until 2020; welcome! More info to follow. #SGE pic.twitter.com/UIbPsXXphy — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 18, 2017

The post Kevin-Prince Boateng Joins Frankfurt After Terminating Las Palmas Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

