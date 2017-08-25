Kevwe Ogunje partners OGISL for Down Syndrome kids

UK returnee, BEFTA Award winner and Rave TV presenter, Kevwe Ogunje,

in conjunction with Ofure Global International Services feted kids

living with Down Syndrome on Tuesday, 23 August to mark his birthday

at Down Syndrome Foundation Secretariat, Surulere, Lagos, and donated

food items to the inmates.

Speaking on what motivated the move, Kevwe said: “When you get to a

certain level in life you realize that even if you don’t have too much

you need to start reaching out to the less privileged. The objective is

to show to the kids that they are loved and truly cherished. The

difference between the rest of us and these kids is just one

chromosome.”

Why Down Syndrome kids? “Most times people see orphanages as the only

place where people need relief but they forget that children living with

Down Syndrome need special care and love. We need to integrate them

into society,” the Ofure Global Holdings Ambassador said.

Speaking, Muyiwa Majekodunmi, Coordinator, Down Syndrome Foundation

Nigeria said: “God bless you and your family. I want to thank Kevwe

Ogunje and Ofure Global International Services Limited for choosing to celebrate with the

kids. We are looking forward to a wonderful relationship with you. We

have a maxim here which says ‘accept, educate and inspire.’ It is

about giving them opportunities to work as dancers in your music

videos and acting in your movies. Please give them opportunities to

work and showcase their talent.

“Finance is a major challenge we face here. Getting society to accept

them is another and the message I have is that corporate bodies and

celebrities should emulate what Kevwe is doing today.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

