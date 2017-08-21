Opposition MPs protest against Makhosi Khoza’s axing – Business Day (registration)
Business Day (registration)
Opposition MPs protest against Makhosi Khoza's axing
Business Day (registration)
Opposition MPs on the public service and administration committee insist that Makhosi Khoza remains chairwoman and the only way to remove her would be through a motion of no confidence in her. This is despite Khoza being ousted by the ANC caucus …
