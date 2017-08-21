KHRC fi ghts cancellation of its operation certifi cate – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
KHRC fi ghts cancellation of its operation certifi cate
The Star, Kenya
The Kenya Human Rights Commission has moved to court seeking to suspend the cancellation of its operation certificate over allegations of tax evasion. KHRC said the decision by the NGOs Board to cancel its certificate is gross violation to fair hearing …
