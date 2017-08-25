Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian Has Had It Up To Here With Taylor Swift’s Fans – Hit 107

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hit 107

Kim Kardashian Has Had It Up To Here With Taylor Swift's Fans
Hit 107
Kim Kardashian is beyond over Taylor Swift's fans posting the snake emoji all over her Instagram comments that she's taken matters into her own hands. We all remember when, long story short*, Taylor lost it at Kanye West after she heard his lyrics “I

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.