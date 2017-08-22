Kim turns on Britain! North Korea calls UK soldiers “mercenaries” for joining US in huge military drill – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Kim turns on Britain! North Korea calls UK soldiers "mercenaries" for joining US in huge military drill
Mirror.co.uk
North Korea despot Kim Jong-un has labelled British Army soldiers nothing more than "mercenaries" after they took part in US-led military drills. MirrorOnline revealed yesterday dramatic images which showed armed forces playing out a mock terror drill …
N Korea's fiery rhetoric on US-S Korea military drills
James Dresnok: Sons confirm death of US defector to N Korea
As NKorea vows response, US dismisses calls to pause drills
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!