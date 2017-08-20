Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool new boy Andrew Robertson hoping to be the answer to the Reds’ persistent problems at left-back – Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Liverpool new boy Andrew Robertson hoping to be the answer to the Reds' persistent problems at left-back
Daily Mail
New Liverpool signing Andrew Robertson is hopeful he can provide the long-term solution at left-back after impressing on debut. The £8million arrival from Hull was one of the more effective players as Jurgen Klopp's side laboured to a 1-0 win over
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish questions FFP complianceESPN FC
Andy Robertson determined to prove Liverpool's answer to left back dilemmaLiverpool Echo
Klopp encouraged by gritty LiverpoolSport24
Sports Illustrated –The Empire of The Kop – a blog about Liverpool F.C. (blog) –Express.co.uk –KingFut
all 454 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.