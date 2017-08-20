Liverpool new boy Andrew Robertson hoping to be the answer to the Reds’ persistent problems at left-back – Daily Mail
Liverpool new boy Andrew Robertson hoping to be the answer to the Reds' persistent problems at left-back
New Liverpool signing Andrew Robertson is hopeful he can provide the long-term solution at left-back after impressing on debut. The £8million arrival from Hull was one of the more effective players as Jurgen Klopp's side laboured to a 1-0 win over …
