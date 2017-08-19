Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia’s far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said Saturday.

The attacker “carried out attacks on passers-by, causing stab wounds to eight,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes said, adding that armed police then “liquidated” the attacker.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.