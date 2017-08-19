Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia’s far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said Saturday.

The attacker “carried out attacks on passers-by, causing stab wounds to eight,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes said, adding that armed police then “liquidated” the attacker.

