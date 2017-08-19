Knife attacker in Russian city wounds eight, shot by police

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia’s far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said Saturday.

The male attacker “carried out attacks on passers-by, causing stab wounds to eight” while “moving along central streets of the city” at around 11:20 am local time (0620 GMT) said Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

It said that armed police then arrived and used their weapons on the attacker and “liquidated” him.

The incident took place in a city some 2,100 kilometres (1,330 miles) northeast of Moscow in the oil-rich Khanty-Mansi region.

Two of those stabbed are in a serious condition while five more are in a stable condition, the government of the Khanty-Mansi region said in a statement, calling the attacker so far “unidentified.”

It called for calm over the incident, saying that “in the interests of public calm and also of the investigation, citizens and media are recommended to use reliable information in assessing the situation until all the circumstances are established.”

