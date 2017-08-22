Kobs beat Buffaloes in return leg to take comfortable lead in National Rugby Sevens

Rugby action headed to Jinja Rugby Club (Dam Waters) over the weekend as teams tussled it out in the Second Leg of the 2017 National Rugby Sevens series.

It was a repeat of the first leg showdown as the Kobs took on the Buffaloes in the second leg finals. The Kobs emerged as the day’s winners after beating the Buffaloes 21-07.

In the ladies’ category, the Entebbe Ladies improved their title hopes by winning the second leg in Jinja.

This week on the 26th August, the games head to Legends Rugby Club – home of the Kobs, for the third leg of the Sevens Series.

Speaking at the opening of the games in Jinja, Estella Muzito, the Head of Beers at Uganda Breweries Limited said; “We continue to make memorable experiences and Jinja has been a great ambience. As we prepare for the upcoming Rugby Africa 7s Cup in October we hope to attract more Ugandans to come and enjoy as well as support the game of rugby.”

Guinness has joined the rugby fraternity to help support and build the sport in the country as well as pivot the national sevens team to greater heights.

The new sevens format has ten core member clubs and two invitational teams at each circuit. There is a weekly ranking of teams based on their performance during the circuits.

The rugby 7s series is taking place in six venues around the country with twenty-two teams and an estimated 2,000 participants expected to take part.

