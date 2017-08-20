Koeman: Everton Can Still Find Holes In City’s Defence

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says his squad can still exploit City’s defence, despite the new additions at the club.

Koeman concedes that the Manchester City squad of this season is better than the previous season, that saw City fail to get a win against Everton both home and away.

However, the Dutch manager says the high defensive line used by his former Barcelona teammate leaves room for exploitation.

“The way he likes to play is the most difficult way,” Koeman told reporters. “It’s really a pleasure to see his teams playing football.

“The Premier League is strong physically on set-plays and they try to play with a high defence and a lot of offensive players in the team.

“If you play with a high defence there is always space behind, we know that, we remember that.

“When we played City at home we punished them for that but I think with the business they did in the summer City are stronger than last year.”

