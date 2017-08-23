Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi Assembly condemns attack on members, sets 5-man committee

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday condemned the attack on some members by suspected hoodlums on August 1, 2017. The Assembly also ordered for proper investigation which should be carried out by the House for necessary legislative action. This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Victor Omofaye ( APC Ijumu […]

Kogi Assembly condemns attack on members, sets 5-man committee

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.