Kogi Govt addressing health issues in Yagba West-Spokesman

The Kogi State Government has been reported to be working round the clock to avert further loss of lives in Yagba West Local Government Area of the state over an epidemic which medical scientists are still examining.

Addressing reporters in Lokoja, Sunday, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said the Governor is handling the issue “with utmost seriousness”, saying government will ensure the epidemic is tamed from doing further damage.

He said government has been working hard to arrest the situation since some deaths were reported in some Fulani settlements, assuring inhabitants of the settlements of government readiness to provide healthcare support to affected persons.

“We have been circumspect in disclosing the cause of the deaths and the statistics of casualties because Kogi State Government will not rely on unverified claims by people who do not have accurate information and data on the incident.

“The Governor has directed the Commissioner for Health to immediately ensure we have scientific proofs of the causes of the epidemic with a view to finding medical remedies to the unfortunate incident. Survivors are under intensive care by the State Government and our fears that the victims died of Lassa Fever are being allayed. There is no proof to link it with Lassa Fever.

“In a couple of days, we will be able to address all the issues surrounding the epidemic and give accurate information to the public as medical experts are on the field gathering facts. We sympathize with families who have lost lives of their loved ones. But as a responsible government, we shall do everything possible to curtail the spread of the epidemic or ailment as the case may be”.

Fanwo urged residents of the area to be vigilant and take Health precautions, saying government will continue to cater for the health needs of the citizens. He admonished Kogites to take issues of personal and environmental hygiene seriously as well as guide against self-medication.

“The Kogi State Ministry of Health has been campaigning against self-medication. We urge Kogites to always visit medical experts in clinics and hospitals to ensure they are diagnosed before treatment. On its part, government will continue to cater for the health needs of the people as every life is important to Kogi State”.

The post Kogi Govt addressing health issues in Yagba West-Spokesman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

