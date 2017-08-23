Kogi: Lawmakers invite AG, others over workers screening exercise

Kogi State House of Assembly on tuesday summoned some key government officials, who included the state’s Accountant General, Commissioner for Finance to appear before it and explain the issue of lingering screening exercise of workers between 2015 till date. It would be recalled that the acting Head of Service, state Accountant General, chairman of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

