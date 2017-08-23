Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi: Lawmakers invite AG, others over workers screening exercise

Kogi State House of Assembly on tuesday summoned some key government officials, who included the state’s Accountant General, Commissioner for Finance to appear before it and explain the issue of lingering screening exercise of workers between 2015 till date. It would be recalled that the acting Head of Service, state Accountant General, chairman of the […]

