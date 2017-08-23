Kogi monarch hails Mercy Johnson’s youth programme – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kogi monarch hails Mercy Johnson's youth programme
Vanguard
The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Entertainments, Arts and Culture, Mercy Johnson Okojie, who launched a talent hunt for the youths of Kogi state on 17th of August, has been described as a rare gem to the people of the state.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!