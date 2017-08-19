Kogi mysterious killer disease: Death toll rises to 62

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

The death toll in the mysterious killer disease in Kogi State which started about a week has risen to 62, the State Government has confirmed.

On Thursday, the death toll was at 50.

Speaking yesterday with newsmen on the latest development, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna said the strange disease has continued to claim the lives of some children and adults for the past few weeks in Okoloke, Okuna, Isanlu-Isa and adjourning Hausa-Fulani communities, all in Yagba-West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“So far, about 62 people have been killed by this mysterious disease. When I visited the affected communities with my team, samples taken from some of the victims were sent to Federal Teaching Hospital Irua, Edo State, for definitive investigation, which turned out to be negative for Lassa Fever.

“On arrival at the community, we interacted with the locals and samples were taken from their water sources and food supply. It was discovered that the people affected showed common symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting and stooling. Few of the patients however had Hematemesis and Hematochezia.

“Those found still manifesting the disease were transferred to Kogi State Specialist Hospital for proper management where an empirical diagnosis of Food Poisoning to rule out Gastroenteritis was made. They are, however responding well to the instituted line of treatment,” he said.

Haruna, however, said the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed deep concern over the incident and has directed that all the patients be treated at no cost and also charged the State Ministry of Health to conclude investigation within the shortest possible time and prevent further spread of the disease.

