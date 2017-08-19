Kogi, Nasarawa States residents in wild jubilation over Buhari’s return

Keffi (Nasarawa State) – Youths and women on Saturday trooped into major highways in Keffi and Karu towns in Nassarawa State, to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from a medical vacation in London.

Buhari, who traveled to London on May 7, returned to the country on Saturday.

The residents, singing various songs and chanting political slogans, danced on the roads while thanking God for restoring the President’s health and bringing him back to continue serving Nigeria.

Some of them, who spoke with NAN, promised to continue to pray for the perfection of Buhari’s health to enable him carry out the duties for which he was elected in 2015.

Mrs. Amina Ali,a resident of Keffi, thanked God for protecting President Buhari and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him to enable him deliver on his mandate.

“I feel happy that Buhari is back. I am happy that God answered our prayers. We shall continue to pray for God’s wisdom and protection over him,” she said.

Another resident, Mr James Auta, said that the return of President Buhari would douse tension and halt protests by his supporters or those opposed to him.

Mr Amos Akpawu, a resident of Karu, told NAN that the news of Buhari’s return was “very exciting”.

“I am happy that he is back. I shall continue to pray for him because Nigerians need his leadership,” he said.

Alhaji Musa Salisu, another Karu resident, said that the news of Buhari’s return was “sweet and unbelievable”.

He said that his return would put an end to protests over his absence and reduce hate speeches in the country.

Reports from Lokoja, Okene and other towns in Kogi also indicated similar wild jubilation as residents took to the streets to celebrate Buhari’s return to Nigeria.

NAN reports that the jubilant crowds, who took over major roads, chanted political slogans and thanked God for answering the prayers of Nigeria.

Some of them, who spoke with NAN in Lokoja, said that Buhari’s return was a testimony to the fact that God answers prayers.

Mr Hamza Aliyu, Executive Director, Initiative for Grassroots Advancement (INGRA), a Civil Society Organisation, said that Nigerians were happy that the President was back and healthy enough to resume his constitutional duties.

“With the President’s return, all the noise over his absence would come to an end,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be patient and show more understanding over issues that affect their leaders.

Aliyu also cautioned leaders against taking the governed for granted, urging those in authority to always tell Nigerians the truth about the situation of their leaders at all times.

Mr Habu-Rajan Suleiman, Vice-President, Kogi Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KOCCIMA), said that the President’s recovery and return was the news Nigerians had eagerly waited for.

”God has shown mercy and the President is back; his return is a good omen for the country.

“Nigerians must continue to support this government and continue to pray for Buhari and other leaders to succeed in the quest to rid Nigeria of corruption, insurgency, mutual suspicion and secession mongers.

Mr Abdul Miliki, Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), cautioned Nigerians against playing politics with the President’s health.

“We should stop playing politics with leaders’ health; under the law, the President did not commit any offence because he handed over to the Vice President in line with the provisions of the law,” he said.

A lecturer with the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Mr Ojonugwa Akoh, who described the President’s return as “very good”, urged him to take a serious look at the economy and initiate policies that would ameliorate the sufferings of the poor. (NAN)

