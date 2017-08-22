Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi State releases Statement on why Public Holiday was Necessary

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi State Government has said the public holiday it announced in response to President Muhammadu Buhari‘s return was necessary. In a statement by the state’s Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, he said the public holiday was to celebrate the president returning alive, Punch reports. Fanwo said had the President returned dead, states would […]

