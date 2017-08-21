Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kona Bouncer Assault : Ghanaian media women condemn assault on customer at Kona – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Kona Bouncer Assault : Ghanaian media women condemn assault on customer at Kona
Pulse.com.gh
In a statement signed by the convenor of the Alliance, Shamima Muslim Alhassan said they demanded that the case “be treated as a matter of criminal assault." Published: 08:54 , Refreshed: 35 minutes ago; Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh. Print; eMail …
Women in Media condemn attack on woman at Kona BarCitifmonline
AWMA issues strongly-worded statement in support of assaulted lady at Kona BarYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.