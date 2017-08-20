Krizbeatz in Dubai for ‘Boss Whine’ video shoot

By Ayo Onikoyi

For music producer and songwriter, Krizbeatz, producing music is not the only way to keep one brand afloat in the music industry.

This explains his determination and readiness to put his music career on the map, as information gathered, revealed that the self-acclaimed king of new wave has left the shores of the country to shoot the video of his next single, Boss Whine in a build up to the release of his forthcoming album.

For more than three weeks, talks about the new single, which featured Gbangudugba singer, Skales had topped discourse among many lovers of Krizbeatz’s sound and expectations from the song and video, which will be released on August 25, have been high.

Krizbeatz who is also working on his new album is leaving no stone unturned in the build up to the album that will be dropped soon, according to his manager and creative director of Streets Legend,

Oyindamola Ameen.

Speaking in a brief interview, Krizbeatz who produced award-wining Tekno’s ‘Pana’ song, said featuring Skales, Davido, Seyi Shay, Remininsce, Lilkesh and Runtown in the new album, proved his readiness to put his music career on the map.

