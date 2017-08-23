Pages Navigation Menu

Kufuor receives ‘humanity’ Award from Hull University – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa


Kufuor receives 'humanity' Award from Hull University
Hull University in the United Kingdom has awarded the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his work towards improving the well-being of humanity. The statement announcing the award signed by …
