Kwankwasiyya Foundation Donates N150m Sports kits, Cash To Clubs

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso-led Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation (KDF), Kano has donated kits and cash worth over N150 million to 1500 amateur football clubs in the northern states to boost youths empowerment in the region.

The colourful ceremony held recently at the Afficent Event Center in Magaji Rufa, Kano amidst a mammoth crowd that throng out to witness event, saw clubs officials and administrators alike smiled home with jerseys, balls and cash ranging from N5,000 to N50,000 respectively.

Speaking on the laudable initiatives of former Kano State governor and APC presidential aspirant to empower the Nigerian youths through sports, the chairman of the organising committee for the Empowerment programme, Hon. Danburam Abubakar Nuhu said the programme is aiming at promoting peaceful coexistence.

“It is sufficed to say Kwankwassiya Development Foundation led by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso seeks to engender, promote peaceful coexistence and development for the betterment of socio-economic wellbeing of the common people in our society.

“This empowerment includes one out of many means to achieve the objective of the foundation. The empowerment includes presentation of set of jerseys, balls and cash donations ranging from Five Thousand Naira (N5, 000.00) to Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000.00) only.

“This programme is born out of His Excellency’s passion and love for the game of football. He recognizes the relevance of the game as a means of livelihood across the globe and as a unifying factor in Nigeria.

“As a continuous portrayal of fervent desire for the development of sports in Kano State and the country in general, His Excellency, recorded numerous achievements in sports activities as Governor of Kano State from 2011 – 2015, which is instructive to today’s empowerment.

These achievements among others included the establishment of Sports Institute, Construction of Sports Complex known as Mahaha Sports Complex along BUK Road, establishment of a Secondary School for Sporting activities within the complex, creation of football and basketball pitches across metropolitan Kano.

“Others include Re-introduction of school sports and improvement of secondary schools pitches across the state, empowerment of 320 football clubs with football kits, balls and cash donations across the state, annual payment of registration fees for all the division clubs across the state.

“He also contributed to the successful administration of Kano Pillars Football Club, which led to the crown of Kano Pillars as champions of Nigeria Professional Football League 3 times consecutively and first of its kind in Nigeria and also made donations of cars and cash gifts to all successful sport champions in all sporting activities in the state”, Danburam disclosed.

The post Kwankwasiyya Foundation Donates N150m Sports kits, Cash To Clubs appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

