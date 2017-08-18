Kwara confirms one case of Lassa Fever

Kwara state Health Commissioner, Suleiman Alege on Friday said there a confirmed case of Lassa Fever in the state.

The victim of the disease is a-ten year old boy of Babanla, Ifelodun local government area.

It was reported last week that a ‘strange disease, had claimed scores of lives in Oro-Ago, also in Ifelodun local government area of the state.

But the state government described the report as mere rumours, adding that it had sent samples to virology centre in Lagos.



Addressing reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, the commissioner said “like I told you before that we had sent samples to Virology Research Center, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). The results of the investigation of the samples are out. “And as a state we don’t need to hide anything. I can authoritatively confirm to you that one of the samples taken from Babanla Primary Health Centre, Ifelodun local government area is confirmed to be positive of Lassa Fever. “A ten year old boy is the unfortunate victim. As I am speaking with you our medical team is moving their immediately. Basically to monitor the situation on ground, look at the patient and for people that have had contact with the patient. We will continue to brief you on the happenings on ground. “We will create isolation centre in Omu-Aran General Hospital. I want to inform you that the information has gotten to Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and other necessary partners. We are working together as a team to nip the disease in the bud. “On the Oro-Ago axis, the other four samples are negative,” Alegbe stated.

