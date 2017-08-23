Kwara Govt. receives N2.5bn from FAAC August allocation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kwara Govt. receives N2.5bn from FAAC August allocation
Vanguard
Kwara Government on Wednesday said it received N2.5 billion as its federal allocation for August as against the N3.6 billion it received in July. The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, said in a statement in Ilorin that the allocation …
Kwara gets N2.5b as August allocation
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!