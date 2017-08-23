Kwara Govt. receives N2.5bn from FAAC August allocation

Vanguard

Kwara Government on Wednesday said it received N2.5 billion as its federal allocation for August as against the N3.6 billion it received in July. The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, said in a statement in Ilorin that the allocation …

Kwara gets N2.5b as August allocation The Nation Newspaper



all 3 news articles »