Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwara Govt. receives N2.5bn from FAAC August allocation – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kwara Govt. receives N2.5bn from FAAC August allocation
Vanguard
Kwara Government on Wednesday said it received N2.5 billion as its federal allocation for August as against the N3.6 billion it received in July. The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, said in a statement in Ilorin that the allocation
Kwara gets N2.5b as August allocationThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.