Kwara LG polls postponed by two weeks – The Punch

Posted on Aug 19, 2017


Kwara LG polls postponed by two weeks
The Kwara Independent Electoral Commission has shifted the forthcoming local government election in the state from the earlier scheduled date of November 4 to November 18, 2017. KWASIEC Chairman, Dr. AbdulRahman Ajidagba, said that the shift was in …
