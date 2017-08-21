Pages Navigation Menu

Kwese Premier Basketball: Pillars, Falcons win Conference Six playoffs – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports


Kwese Premier Basketball: Pillars, Falcons win Conference Six playoffs
Nigerian Premier Basketball League defending champions, Kano Pillars and top notch Nigerian club, Falcons of Ilorin at the weekend emerged champions of the Savannah and Atlantic Conference Six of the Kwese Premier League playoffs after winning all …
