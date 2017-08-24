Kyle Bartley injury will not affect Paul Clement’s transfer plans – Eurosport.co.uk
|
Eurosport.co.uk
|
Kyle Bartley injury will not affect Paul Clement's transfer plans
Eurosport.co.uk
Swansea boss Paul Clement insists Kyle Bartley's spell on the sidelines will not affect his transfer plans. Bartley is set to be out for at least six to eight weeks after damaging a medial ligament in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win at MK Dons on Tuesday.
Swansea defender Bartley out for up to two months with medial ligament injury
Tammy Abraham hopes for a repeat of history at Swansea
Paul Clement not looking for defensive cover for injured Kyle Bartley
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!