Kylian Mbappe To PSG Will Destroy Ligue 1 – Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hit out at a possible Kylian Mbappe transfer to PSG, saying such a move would ruin competition in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season, ending PSG’s four-year reign as league champions in the process.

PSG have already signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million this summer, and Sky Sports reported on Monday that PSG are nearing another huge deal with Monaco for France international Mbappe.

Aulas, who criticised the big-money swoop for the Brazil star, was equally outspoken at the prospect of PSG landing Mbappe.

“We’re talking about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe,” Aulas told RMC. “When you see Sunday’s game, is it useful for Mbappe to come to PSG? Is it useful for the competition and the economic evolution of football?

“If you no longer have balance in terms of the investors, in the long term, you risk no longer having the incredible football we saw with PSG. I’m afraid we’re heading into an arms race, which is pointless.

“It is going to improve PSG’s performance if Kylian Mbappe comes? If you hoard, with supernatural money, the best players in one team, you don’t have any more competition.”

