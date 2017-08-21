Pages Navigation Menu

Kylie Jenner finally reveals why she broke up with Tyga

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed why she broke up with ex-boyfriend Tyga. The on-off couple dated for a number of years before the reality star called it quits for good back in April. Speaking on the latest episode of her new E! show Life of Kylie, the Lip Kit star revealed: “There was absolutely not one …

