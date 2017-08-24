Ladoja, former Oyo governor, returns to PDP

Former Oyo governor Rasheed Ladoja, who defected to the Accord Party to contest the state’s governorship seat in the 2015 general elections, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ladoja, along with Mr Seyi Makinde, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) in the state, moved to the PDP on Thursday in Ibadan, when Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, visited the Oyo capital.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

