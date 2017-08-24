Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi’s visit – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi's visit
Daily Post Nigeria
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has assured former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and other intending members of the party a level playing ground. Makarfi stated this on Thursday …
Ladoja to 'consider' PDP's proposal to return to party
Video/photos: Makarfi arrives Ibadan, commences reconciliation of aggrieved members
Markafi Visits Oyo Seeks Reconciliation Of Aggrieved Members
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!