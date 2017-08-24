Pages Navigation Menu

Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi’s visit – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa


Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi's visit
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has assured former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and other intending members of the party a level playing ground. Makarfi stated this on Thursday …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

