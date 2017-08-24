Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi’s visit

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has assured former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and other intending members of the party a level playing ground. Makarfi stated this on Thursday when he and other members of the PDP reconcilatory committee visited Ladoja in his Ondo Street Ibadan […]

Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi’s visit

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

