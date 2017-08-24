Pages Navigation Menu

Ladoja on his way to PDP after Makarfi’s visit

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has assured former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and other intending members of the party a level playing ground. Makarfi stated this on Thursday when he and other members of the PDP reconcilatory committee visited Ladoja in his Ondo Street Ibadan […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

