LADOL has opportunities for collaboration – MAN – Vanguard
|
LADOL has opportunities for collaboration – MAN
Vanguard
THE President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, has described the LADOL Free Zone as a haven for investment and job creation. Speaking during a facility visit to the company, he commended the company for its giant …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!