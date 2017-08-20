Pages Navigation Menu

Lady Shares Photo Of Herself And Sister Kissing In A Car, Sparks Outrage On IG

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

A lady has sparked serious debate on her Instagram page after she shared a photo of herself kissing her sister, Sonia inside a car. The lady named Jessica shared the photo with caption, “I love u sis”. However, many of her followers found the photo in bad taste and criticised her. Some even labeled her …

