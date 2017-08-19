Lagos announces review of tax policy

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, has announced a review of its tax policy. The review will identify contentious areas with a view to improving the ease of doing business in the city. It explained that the development would simplify the complexities and also bridge the gap between the tax laws and everyday practice. […]

