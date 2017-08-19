Lagos demolishes structures in Yaba, dislodges hundreds of residents

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Scores of residents were yesterday displaced when Lagos State Government stormed Iwaya axis in Lagos-Mainland Local Government, demolishing several structures, in order to return the land to its original owners.

Demolition of structures in Iwaya came barely 48 hours after lifeless body of a four-year-old missing child, Farida Suleiman, was found beside a shrine, where the demolished buildings were erected, with her throat slashed.

The demolition exercise which occurred at the early hours of yesterday in Iwaya Abete, left scores of residents displaced and some property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

It was gathered that before yesterday’s demolition, the residents had been served several notices by the government. But the residents shrugged off the notices.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the residents were taken by surprise when they sighted the officials of the state government in their community to enforce the order.

A resident, who does not want her name in print, disclosed to our correspondent that the affected structures were those erected beside canals, beside Abete playing ground and other structures within the community.

Another resident lamented that the demolition would further aggravate residents suffering because those displaced could find it difficult to rent any apartment.

Kabitu Adewale, a resident of the community, stressed that the government should have given the occupants more time to remove their property, saying, we all know that the weather is not friendly for furniture and electronic appliances.

Confirming the demolition, the Chief Public Affairs Officer, PAO, for Ministry Of Physical Planning & Urban Development, Mrs. Olubukonla Nwonah, said that the land belong to University of Lagos, UNILAG.

According to her, the demolition is from our office. The property belongs to UNILAG. The development has no permit. All necessary statutory notices had been served before demolition.

