Lagos Monarchs lead protest against r*pe and domestic violence in the State

Traditional rulers in Lagos State on Thursday led a walk by the people against the crime on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and major streets in the area. The rulers — Olu of Epe, Oba Sefiu Adewale and the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun — who displayed placards with the inscriptions, “Say No to r*pe, Domestic …

The post Lagos Monarchs lead protest against r*pe and domestic violence in the State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

