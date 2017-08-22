Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos pays homage to jollof rice – The Punch

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment


The Punch

Lagos pays homage to jollof rice
The Punch
In Nigeria, jollof rice isn't just a tasty West African dish — it's a national obsession. Dozens of top chefs gathered at the weekend for Lagos' inaugural jollof festival, showcasing their personal twists on the tangy tomatoey rice to a crowd of
