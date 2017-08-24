Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos releases placement test results for public schools

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced the placement of 5,278 successful candidates, who scored 65% and above in the recent placement test, into the 16 Model Colleges/Upgraded Secondary Schools in the state. Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adesina Odeyemi, said that 10,592 candidates registered for the examination while 10,323 wrote test and 8,147 representing […]

Lagos releases placement test results for public schools

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.