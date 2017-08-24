Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos to recruit 150 firemen, as 12 retire

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the recruitment of 150 men into the State Fire Service. Ambode disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos during the Send-off Parade hosted for 12 retired firemen and one Non-fire personnel at Alausa .

