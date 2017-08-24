Lagos to recruit 150 firemen, as 12 retire

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the recruitment of 150 men into the State Fire Service. Ambode disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos during the Send-off Parade hosted for 12 retired firemen and one Non-fire personnel at Alausa .

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

